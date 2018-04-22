Nevada Softball Gets Swept by Boise State

The Nevada softball team wrapped up its weekend series with Boise State on Sunday with an 8-4 loss to the Broncos as the Wolf Pack now sits at 19-21 on the season and 8-9 in Mountain West play. This marks the first time since the opening weekend of conference games that Nevada has lost a conference series.

For the second time in as many days, the Pack’s offense was guided by freshman Lauren Gutierrez and sophomore Haley Burda. Collectively, the two combined to go 3-for-6 with a pair of runs scored against the Broncos (31-14, 10-5 MW). Gutierrez was the only Nevada player to record multiple hits on the day.

After Boise State jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third, the Pack scored twice to tie the score. With the Burda and Gutierrez leading off the inning with back-to-back singles, Nevada quickly found itself with two runners on and nobody out. Following a walk that loaded the bases, sophomore Kwynn Warner drove in Burda for the Pack’s first run of the game.

Senior Erika Hansen then stepped up to the plated and launched a double into the gap that scored sophomore Sadaria McAlister from second to knot the game at two. Boise State game right back though in the top of the fourth, plating four unanswered runs over the next two innings to claim a 6-2 advantage.

Throughout the series, Nevada showed its fight to never give up and Sunday was no different. Finding itself down four runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Pack cut the Bronco lead in half to bring the score within two runs. Boise State added some insurance runs to the board in the top of the seventh, scoring twice, as the four-run deficit proved to be too much for Nevada to overcome as Boise State took the game, 8-4.

Up next, Nevada travels south to Las Vegas for a three-game series with intrastate rival UNLV from April 27-29. The series will also count for points in the Governor’s Series, which Nevada currently leads 16.5-10.5.

Nevada Press Release