Nevada Baseball Loses Doubleheader to Air Force

The University of Nevada (21-15, 11-6 MW) baseball team lost both games of a Mountain West doubleheader 3-1 and 11-6 at Air Force (18-21, 10-10 MW) on Sunday afternoon at Falcon Field. After two days of weather issues the Wolf Pack and Falcons were able to play two of the three schedule games today at the Air Force Academy. The MW-leading Wolf Pack dropped to 21-15 and 11-6 in MW play while the Falcons improved to 18-21 and 10-10 in conference play.

Game 1

Air Force scored three times on four hits in the bottom of the second inning and held on to take the first game of the doubleheader 3-1. Nevada’s run came in the top of the fifth on two hits. Center fielder Cole Krzmarzick singled with one out and scored on shortstop Tyler Bosetti’s double. The Pack left nine runners on base in the game.

Pack starter Mark Nowaczewski (4-3) suffered the loss allowing the three runs on 10 hits. Falcon starter Ryan Holloway (3-3) pitched a complete game to earn his third win of the season. Holloway allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight.

Krzmarzick (3-for-4,R) led the offense with three hits and scored the Pack’s run. Grant Fennell (1-for-3) extended his team season-high hit streak to 14 games. Kaleb Foster (1-for-3) and Bosetti (1-for-3,RBI) also had hits in the game. Bosetti drove in the Nevada run. Jacob Booker’s (1-for-3,2RBI) single in the second inning scored two Falcon runs.

Game 2

Nevada scored a run in the top of the first inning but Air Force scored in seven-of-eight innings to win game two of the doubleheader 11-6 to complete the sweep. The Pack fell to 4-9 at Falcon field.

Joshua Zamora doubled and scored on Mike Echavia’s single to give the Pack a 1-0 lead. Air Force scored the next four runs and never trailed. The Falcons scored single runs in the first two innings and twice in the third to lead 4-1.

The Pack scored a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Krzmarzick. Air Force answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Nevada’s big inning came in the top of the fifth, scoring three times on four hits. Foster doubled home two of the runs.

The Falcons answered with two in the fifth inning and added single runs in the sixth and seventh inning on the way to the 11-6 victory.

Jake Jackson (6-2) allowed seven runs, six earned in 3.1 innings and was tagged with the loss. Tyler Mortenson (2-5) pitched two innings of relief to earn his second win of the season.

Zamora (3-for-4,2R,RB) and Dillan Shrum (3-for-5,R) topped the Pack with three hits each. Zamora hit his team-leading fifth home run and scored twice. Foster (2-for-4,R,2RB), Echavia (2-for-4,R,RBI), Daniel Perry (2-for-5,RB) and Jaylon McLaughlin (2-for-4) had two hits as the team totaled 16. Foster drove in a team-high two. Ryan Robb (3-for-4,3R,2RBI) had three hits for the Falcons, scored three times and had two RBI.

Nevada hosts Saint Mary’s College (21-16) on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Listen to John Ramey call the action online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

Notes:

Nevada’s four-game win streak which tied the season-high was snapped in the game one loss.

The Pack is 4-9 at Falcon Field and led the all-time series 15-13.

The Pack’s streak of winning six consecutive MW series this season and eight dating back to last year was snapped today.

Grant Fennell’s 14-game hit streak was snapped in game two. The 14-game hit streak is the longest on the team this season.

Weston Hatten’s 11-game hit streak ended in game one.

Cole Krzmarzick and Mike Echavia have reached base in the last 17 games. Fennell has reached base in the last 15 games.

Nevada Press Release