Reno 1868 FC Grabs First Win of the Season

Two of the most prominent talents to come out of the Silver State helped propel Reno 1868 FC to its first win of 2018 Saturday night in Portland.

A Danny Musovski brace helped carry Reno past Portland Timbers 2, 2-1 in the waning minutes of Saturday’s Western Conference showdown.

The Henderson native took in a pass from forward Antoine Hoppenot and fellow Earthquakes draftee Mo Thiaw in the 89th minute to complete a thrilling comeback for the boys in blue.

Musovski’s second-half surge was aided by his former UNLV teammate and Sparks native Kevin Partida, who worked the defensive end of the midfield to help Reno find multiple second-half chances. Partida’s work from the defensive midfield spot after being subbed in at halftime helped Musovski and others find rhythm to come back from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

Despite the Victor Arboleda goal in the 38th minute, Reno continued with a relentless attack until Musovski found the back of the net twice.

Reno 1868 FC returns home to Greater Nevada Field on April 28 to take on OKC Energy FC at 6:45 p.m. The first 1,868 fans will receive a free soccer ball courtesy of Renown Health and Hometown Health. Tickets for that match and all matches can be found at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release