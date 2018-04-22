Pack Softball Falls to BSU in Extra Innings - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pack Softball Falls to BSU in Extra Innings

Posted: Updated:

After putting up a valiant comeback effort, the Nevada softball team fell to Boise State on Saturday by a score of 10-6 in extra innings. Heading into the Sunday’s final game of the three-game series, the Wolf Pack sits at 19-20 on the year and 8-8 in Mountain West play.

On the day, the Pack’s offense was led by freshman Lauren Gutierrez, who tied her career-high with three hits. She also smashed her third home run of the season and brought around three runs in the process. She was joined by sophomore Haley Burda as the only Nevada players to record multiple hits in the game.

For the second time in as many days, the Broncos (20-13, 9-5 MW) jumped out first, scoring three unanswered runs before the Pack got on the board. With Nevada trailing by three in the bottom of the fourth, the Pack trimmed the Bronco lead to two after a sacrifice fly from freshman Jessica Sellers brought in sophomore Kenzi Goins.

Despite trailing, Nevada never backed down from the challenge of putting together a comeback bid, responding to nearly every answer that Boise State had after the Pack scored. The fifth inning saw the Broncos push their lead back to three but the Pack came right back and responded with a pair of runs courtesy of Gutierrez’s two-run long ball.

After Boise State stretched its advantage to 6-3 in the sixth, a three-run bottom of the inning from the Pack ended up tying the score at six. Following Goins’ score that brought Nevada back to within two, Gutierrez found a gap in right field that scored both Burda and sophomore Sadaria McAlister that knotted the game at six.

A scoreless seventh inning from both sides moved the game to the eighth inning where the Broncos found themselves plating four runs. In the bottom half of the eighth, Nevada found itself looking to strike once again with the bases loaded, but was unable to score as Boise State took the game, 10-6.

The third and final game of the series is slated for noon on Sunday at Hixson Park, where the Pack will seek to claim its ninth conference win of the season.

Nevada Press Release

