Aces Tie Franchise Record with 9th Straight Loss

The Reno Aces (4-13) welcomed the Fresno Grizzlies (13-4) to town Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 6,038. Taylor Clarke got the start for Reno, tossing five innings and allowing three runs. Unfortunately for Clarke and the Aces, Fresno finished with seven runs on eleven hits and gave Reno their 13th loss of the season 7-2. Today’s loss is Reno’s ninth consecutive, which ties the franchise record previously set in 2010.

Yasmany Tomas and Ildemaro Vargas did their best to keep Reno in the ballgame. Tomas blasted his second home run at Greater Nevada Field this season with a solo shot in the 5th inning. After last night’s 4-for-5 performance, Vargas turned in a 3-for-4 showing and drove in a run.The Aces finished with nine hits compared to Fresno’s 11. The Aces will send 2017 Pacific Coast League All-Star Troy Scribner to the mound tomorrow afternoon to face Francis Martes. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4, HR, 2B)

Taylor Clarke (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R)

Ildemaro Vargas (3-for-4, RBI)

Top Performers – Fresno

Tony Kemp (3-for-5, R, 3 RBI)

Mike Hauschild (6.0 IP, 6 H, 7 K)

Kyle Ferguson (2-for-5, 2B, RBI)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Sunday April 22 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Troy Scribner vs. RHP Francis Martes 1:05 PM

Notes & Information

Historical: The loss today brings Reno’s losing streak to nine games. Reno’s ninth consecutive loss is tied for the longest in team history. The only other nine-game skid came on 7/4/10 through 7/15/10. The Aces finished the 2010 season 69-74 in third place of the Pacific Northern Division.

Celebrate the Old: Former Aces right-hander Zack Godley started tonight for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is the 10th D-backs starter (12th time) to start on his birthday...most recent was Robbie Ray on October 1 last season, a 14-2 win @ Royals (ND, 1 ER in 1.2 IP)...Randy Johnson is the lone pitcher to win a start on his birthday, doing it twice (Sept. 10, 1999, 3-1 vs. Phillies; Sept. 10, 2004, 2-1 vs. Giants).

Getting’ Hot: Ildemaro Vargas has enjoyed back-to-back big games. Vargas went 4-for-5 last night and collected three hits in four at bats this afternoon. His seven hits have raised his average 74 points. Last season, the infielder hit .312 for the Aces and was a Pacific Coast League All-Star.

Reno Aces Press Release