Aces Drop and Eighth-Straight 11-3 to El Paso - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Drop and Eighth-Straight 11-3 to El Paso

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

4/20/2018

The Reno Aces dropped their eighth consecutive contest Friday night, bringing Reno to a record of 4-12. El Paso tagged Reno starter Braden Shipley for eight runs and 11 hits in Shipley’s fourth start of the season. Offensively, Reno tallied three runs on ten hits, but couldn’t handle El Paso’s high-octane offense. Reno pitchers allowed 11 runs on 15 hits and walked three. Despite scoring two runs in the 9th inning, El Paso came out on top by a score of 11-3. The Fresno Grizzlies head to town tomorrow afternoon to face ­RHP Taylor Clarke in game one of the three-game set. Fresno owns the 2018 series lead 7-2 with the last four losses coming in consecutive games at Fresno.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Ildemaro Vargas (4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)
  • Socrates Brito (2-for-4, R)
  • Daniel Robertson ( 1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 H)

Top Performers – El Paso

  • Dillon Overton (4.0 IP, 3 K, 4 H)
  • Brett Nicholas (2-for-3, 5 RBI, HR)

Notes & Information

Hateful Eight: The loss tonight brings Reno’s losing streak to eight games. Reno’s eighth consecutive loss is tied for the second-longest in team history. The only other eight-game skid in Aces history was the longest losing streak in team history (9) from 7/4/10 through 7/15/10. Over their last 10 games, Reno has been outscored 42-62 with a record of 1-9.

MVP Plays Spoiler in Big Leagues: In the 8th inning at Chase Field, Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres was throwing a no-hitter until former Reno MVP Christian Walker hit a double to deep center field. The RBI-double drove in teammate Deven Marrero and tied the game at one. Unfortunately for the D-backs, San Diego responded with three runs in the ninth to secure the victory.     

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.