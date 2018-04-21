Aces Drop and Eighth-Straight 11-3 to El Paso

Aces Release

4/20/2018

The Reno Aces dropped their eighth consecutive contest Friday night, bringing Reno to a record of 4-12. El Paso tagged Reno starter Braden Shipley for eight runs and 11 hits in Shipley’s fourth start of the season. Offensively, Reno tallied three runs on ten hits, but couldn’t handle El Paso’s high-octane offense. Reno pitchers allowed 11 runs on 15 hits and walked three. Despite scoring two runs in the 9th inning, El Paso came out on top by a score of 11-3. The Fresno Grizzlies head to town tomorrow afternoon to face ­RHP Taylor Clarke in game one of the three-game set. Fresno owns the 2018 series lead 7-2 with the last four losses coming in consecutive games at Fresno.

Top Performers - Reno

Ildemaro Vargas (4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

Socrates Brito (2-for-4, R)

Daniel Robertson ( 1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 H)

Top Performers – El Paso

Dillon Overton (4.0 IP, 3 K, 4 H)

Brett Nicholas (2-for-3, 5 RBI, HR)



Notes & Information

Hateful Eight: The loss tonight brings Reno’s losing streak to eight games. Reno’s eighth consecutive loss is tied for the second-longest in team history. The only other eight-game skid in Aces history was the longest losing streak in team history (9) from 7/4/10 through 7/15/10. Over their last 10 games, Reno has been outscored 42-62 with a record of 1-9.

MVP Plays Spoiler in Big Leagues: In the 8th inning at Chase Field, Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres was throwing a no-hitter until former Reno MVP Christian Walker hit a double to deep center field. The RBI-double drove in teammate Deven Marrero and tied the game at one. Unfortunately for the D-backs, San Diego responded with three runs in the ninth to secure the victory.