Vzrich and Booth Lead Pack in M.W.C. Golf Championship Opener

Nevada Release

4/20/2018

Following 18 holes of action at the 2018 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship, Nevada finds itself in seventh place in the 11-team field.

“We had a solid round in the making minus about a 10 minute stretch on the 15th and 16th holes today,” said head coach Jacob Wilner.

Despite the seventh place ranking after day one, the Wolf Pack is just nine shots behind the tournament leaders. Nevada carded a 5-over team score of 293 and sits in the middle of a tight knit leaderboard. The Pack’s position fluctuated all round long as the team strung together a number of birdies in the middle part of the round. There is a three-way tie for first place at 4-under par between No. 24 UNLV, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Nevada was led by senior Grant Booth who turned in a superb 4-under round of 68. Booth produced six birdies during his round, five of which came on the front nine. He played the back side flawlessly making one birdie and eight pars. He enters the second round just two shots behind individual leader AJ Ott of Colorado State.

Freshman Joey Vrzich also is in a good spot after the opening 18 holes after carding a 2-under round of 70. Vrzich avoided big numbers on his scorecard today and made seven birdies. After bogeys on No. 15 and 16 he finished his round strong with back-to-back birdies to close it out. He enters round two inside the top 10.

Newcomer Sam Meek had a good round going and was sitting at even par after 14 holes, but he played the next three holes at 5-over to finish with a 5-over round of 77. He is tied for 45th in the 55-player field. Sophomore Sam Harned also had a good round going, making 12 pars during his round, but struggled on the final few holes to card a 6-over 78. He and teammate Corey Eddings will enter round two in a tie for 47th place. Eddings made six birdies during his round but also posted two double bogeys and a triple.

Nevada will continue its run at the Mountain West Championship with the second round of play on Saturday. Live scoring for the entire tournament will be available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Players

T2. Grant Booth, 68 (-4)

T9. Joey Vrizch, 70 (-2)

T45. Sam Meek, 77 (+5)

T47. Sam Harned, 78 (+6)

T47. Corey Eddings, 78 (+6)