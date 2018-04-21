Vzrich and Booth Lead Pack in M.W.C. Golf Championship Opener - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vzrich and Booth Lead Pack in M.W.C. Golf Championship Opener

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

4/20/2018

Following 18 holes of action at the 2018 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship, Nevada finds itself in seventh place in the 11-team field.

“We had a solid round in the making minus about a 10 minute stretch on the 15th and 16th holes today,” said head coach Jacob Wilner.

Despite the seventh place ranking after day one, the Wolf Pack is just nine shots behind the tournament leaders. Nevada carded a 5-over team score of 293 and sits in the middle of a tight knit leaderboard. The Pack’s position fluctuated all round long as the team strung together a number of birdies in the middle part of the round. There is a three-way tie for first place at 4-under par between No. 24 UNLV, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Nevada was led by senior Grant Booth who turned in a superb 4-under round of 68. Booth produced six birdies during his round, five of which came on the front nine. He played the back side flawlessly making one birdie and eight pars. He enters the second round just two shots behind individual leader AJ Ott of Colorado State.

Freshman Joey Vrzich also is in a good spot after the opening 18 holes after carding a 2-under round of 70. Vrzich avoided big numbers on his scorecard today and made seven birdies. After bogeys on No. 15 and 16 he finished his round strong with back-to-back birdies to close it out. He enters round two inside the top 10.

Newcomer Sam Meek had a good round going and was sitting at even par after 14 holes, but he played the next three holes at 5-over to finish with a 5-over round of 77. He is tied for 45th in the 55-player field. Sophomore Sam Harned also had a good round going, making 12 pars during his round, but struggled on the final few holes to card a 6-over 78. He and teammate Corey Eddings will enter round two in a tie for 47th place. Eddings made six birdies during his round but also posted two double bogeys and a triple.

Nevada will continue its run at the Mountain West Championship with the second round of play on Saturday. Live scoring for the entire tournament will be available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Players

T2. Grant Booth, 68 (-4)

T9. Joey Vrizch, 70 (-2)

T45. Sam Meek, 77 (+5)

T47. Sam Harned, 78 (+6)

T47. Corey Eddings, 78 (+6)

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.