Nevada Softball Loses to Boise State 6-5 in Extra Innings - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Softball Loses to Boise State 6-5 in Extra Innings

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

4/20/2018

The Nevada softball opened up its weekend series at Hixson Park on Friday with a 6-5 loss to Boise State in nine innings. Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Wolf Pack sits at 19-19 on the season and 8-7 during Mountain West play.

On the afternoon, senior Aaliyah Gibson recorded a team-high two hits and scored one run in the process. Sophomore Haley Burda went 1-for-4 with a run scored as well to extend her hitting streak to five games and has now hit safely in 10 of her past 11 games.

After the Broncos (29-13, 8-5 MW) opened the contest with a run in the top of the first, the Wolf Pack responded with a score of its own in the bottom of the inning to knot the score a one a piece. Nevada’s potent offense then busted out four runs in the second to take its first lead of the game, 5-1.

Burda led the inning off with her lone hit of the day and after freshman Lauren Gutierrez bunted her to second, the Pack had a runner in scoring position with just one out. Following a base-knock from sophomore Sadaria McAlister that brought Burda to third, a passed ball from Boise State allowed Burda to score and give the Pack its first lead of the game.

Senior Aaliyah Gibson then drew a one-out walk to put two runners on for senior Erika Hansen, whose single to centerfield scored both McAlister and Gibson. On the play, an error from the Broncos’ centerfielder gave Hansen the opportunity to advance to third in which she came around to score courtesy of sophomore Kenzi Goins.

With the Pack holding its four-run lead through the first three innings, Boise State fired back in the fourth, plating four runs to trim Nevada’s advantage to just one. After a scoreless fifth and sixth from both squads, the Broncos extended the game with their run in the seventh, which tied the game at five.

Nevada threatened to win the game in the bottom of the eighth, putting a runner at third base with nobody out, but the Pack was unable to cross the plate. After a run from the Broncos in the ninth, the Pack fell in order in the bottom of the inning as Boise State took the series-opener, 6-5.

The second game of the three-game series is slated for Saturday at 4 p.m. PT inside Hixson Park. 

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.