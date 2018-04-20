Multistate Outbreak of E. coli in Romaine Lettuce - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Multistate Outbreak of E. coli in Romaine Lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its warning to consumers to cover all types of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region after confirming 53 people in 16 states were infected with the outbreak of E. coli.

This warning now includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, in addition to chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine. 

The CDC reports that 31 people have been hospitalized, including five people who have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported. 

The CDC suggests that if you don't know where the lettuce is from, don't eat it. 

