Wolf Pack Set for Silver And Blue Spring Game April 28

With a host of family-friendly events and giveaways planned, and free admission for all, the Nevada football team is gearing up for the annual Silver and Blue Spring Game, set for Saturday, April 28 at Mackay Stadium.

The annual spring event, featuring an intra-squad scrimmage from the Wolf Pack football team under second year coach Jay Norvell, is loaded with fun events for fans of all ages. Bounce houses will be available for children and a full youth practice experience with the Pack players and coaching staff is scheduled for after the spring game.

Early forecasts call for mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 70 degrees for the game on April 28.

The day’s festivities will begin at 1:15 p.m. in the area immediately north of the stadium as an official groundbreaking will be held for the Donald L. Jensen Plaza, a new grand entrance to the stadium.

Gates officially open to Mackay at 1 p.m. and the spring game will begin at 2 p.m. Performances from the Wolf Pack cheerleaders and the Pride of the Sierra, the Nevada marching band are also scheduled.

Thunderstix will be given away to the first 500 fans through the current main entrance of Mackay (southeast corner of the stadium). Giveaways to fans will happen every 15 minutes during the game. Concession stands will be open on the south end.

The Fremont Cannon, which Nevada owns after its second-straight win over UNLV last season, will be on display and fans can take pictures with the largest and most expensive traveling trophy in collegiate athletics. And speaking of cannons, Nevada’s ROTC will be on hand to fire celebratory charges after every score.

The Wolf Pack women’s basketball team will be on hand and honored for their run to the semifinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational under first-year coach Amanda Levens. Nevada’s soccer and volleyball teams will also be introduced during the game.

The youth experience is open to all children in grades 1-6 and will be held on the turf at Chris Ault Field at Mackay Stadium after the game, approximately at 4 p.m.

The Wolf Pack ticket staff will be on hand with information about season tickets, mini-plans and single-game seats. Schedule cards for the 2018 season will also be available.

Tailgating for the event is open to the public in the parking lots north of Mackay Stadium on campus. Lots open to RVs and other vehicles for tailgating after 7 p.m. on Friday, April 27.

The Wolf Pack will honor a special child from the Children’s Miracle Network throughout the day in conjunction with the department’s partnership with Renown. A share of the proceeds from the game’s 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Parking is free on campus for the Silver and Blue Spring Game and fans are asked to park in the West Stadium Parking Complex, directly west of Mackay Stadium.

