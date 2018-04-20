First Game of Nevada's Baseball Series at Air Force Postponed

The first game of Nevada’s Mountain West baseball series scheduled for today at Air Force at Falcon Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather. Saturday’s game has been pushed back with a tentative start time of 1 pm PT.



Game officials will make a determination around 12 p.m. PT Saturday, on if a game can be played at Falcon Field, or if a venue change will take place. Rain and snow is expected Friday afternoon and evening along the Front Range near the Academy.



A Sunday doubleheader is anticipated.

(University of Nevada)