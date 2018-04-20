Aces Lose 6-5, Skid at Seven

Aces Release

4/19/2018

After being no-hit through 4.1 innings, and being down 6-0, the Reno aces clubbed their way back, but came up just short. Reno scored four in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 6-5 loss at the hands of El Paso. The comeback began in the bottom of the fifth when Daniel Robertson walked with the bases loaded. Kristopher Negron scored on a wild pitch and Jack Reinheimer doubled home two. The Aces tacked on one in the sixth and that’s where the comeback attempt ended.

El Paso got their offense started early, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings. Framil Reyes hit a two-run home run off starter Kris Medlen (0-2, 4.73) in the top of the first inning. A throwing error by Aces catcher Michael Perez allowed two runs to score in the second, giving El Paso a 4-0 lead. It was silent until the fifth when Brett Nicholas hit a solo home run off Medlen in the fifth inning. Tomorrow, Braden Shipley (2-0, 1.56) will get the nod for skipper Greg Gross and square off against El Paso left-hander Eric Lauer. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Jack Reinheimer (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

Ildemaro Vargas (1-for-4, RBI)

Michael Perez (1-for-4, R)

Top Performers – El Paso

Nick Schulz (2-for-3, 2B, RBI)

Brett Nicholas (1-5, HR, RBI

Notes & Information

7’s Unlucky for Reno: The loss brings Reno’s losing streak to seven games. The last time the Aces lost seven consecutive games was 4/10/13 through 4/15/13. The only other seven-game skid in Aces history was the longest losing streak in team history (9) from 7/4/10 through 7/15/10. Over their last 10 games, Reno has been outscored 39-51 with a record of 2-8.

Kevin’s Tower: Prior to the game against the San Diego Padres tomorrow, the D-backs will officially dedicate the suite in which the team’s late General Manager Kevin Towers used to sit as Kevin’s Tower. The team will wear a patch in KT’s memory on Aug. 2 when the D-backs celebrate the 2011 NL West Division championship club, for which he served as GM.

Bullish Pen: The Aces bullpen entered tonight’s contest with an ERA of 9.20. Joey Krehbiel, Stefan Crichton, Jared Miller and Jake Barrett lowed that tonight. The four relievers in tonight’s game went a combined 4.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits and struck out four. Miller has not allowed a run in three consecutive outings (3.1 IP, 0 H, 4 K).