Nevada Boxing Judge to Be Inducted to Boxing Hall of Fame

Press Release

4/19/2018

Herb Santos, Sr., a longtime Reno attorney and Nevada boxing judge, and former Nevada Athletic Commissioner, will be inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame in Montebello, California on April 28, 2018 along with a distinguished class consisting of:



Muhammad Ali, George Chuvalo, Lupe Pintor, Ruben Castillo, Juan LaPorte, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, Richie Sandoval, Carlos Zarate, Michele Chong, Miguel Diaz, Al Bernstein, Aaron Snowell, Jerry Quarry, Zora Folley, and Bundin Brown.



“To be inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame, along with the other legendary inductees, is an honor which is a dream come true. I cannot express my gratitude to the Hall of Fame for recognizing my work in boxing over the last forty years. This is a sport which means so much to so many people. To be part of its history is a wonderful experience.” Santos said.



Santos has been a boxing judge for well over 35 years. He started judging amateur boxing in the 1970's and since then, he has judged over 700 professional bouts over his long career throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has judged over 40 professional boxers who were former Olympians, including the likes of Roy Jones, Mark Breland, Michael Carbajal, Wilfredo Gomez, Lennox Lewis, Badou Jack, and Errol Spence, Jr.



He has judged some of the biggest fights of the last 40 years including the famous three round war between Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas “Hitman” Hearns at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Other significant bouts include “Sugar” Ray Leonard vs. Bruce Finch, Larry Holmes vs. Tim Witherspoon, and Evander Holyfield vs. Francois Botha.



From 1985 to 1988 Santos served as a commissioner on the Nevada State Athletic Commission, appointed by then Governor Richard Bryan. He served as chairman of the commission from the fall of 1987 to the fall of 1988. During this time he oversaw the return to the ring of George Foreman, “Sugar” Ray Leonard’s dazzling upset of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, and the rise of Mike Tyson to the heavyweight championship during what many consider the golden age of boxing in Nevada. Santos also advocated for new safety measures in the sport and greater contract protections for boxers. He served on a committee which modernized the Nevada boxing rule book which was enacted in 1989.



Prior to becoming a boxing judge, Santos was a former Judge Advocate General in the United States Air Force at Stead Air Force Base in Reno, Nevada and also served in the United States Navy aboard the distinguished U.S.S. Benewah. Santos was inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, received the President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016, and received the Nevada Justice Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.



