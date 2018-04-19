Repair Work To Resume On State Highway 89 Near Emerald Bay

Caltrans reports that repair work for the new retaining wall along the State Highway 89 in Emerald Bay is set to resume next week.

The retaining wall is near the Eagle Point Campground and the repair work should be completed by the end of May, Caltrans said.

The northbound land of the highway is closed at this time but the reversing one-way traffic is still available with automated signals.

The concrete barrier was completed as a part of the $4.4. million project last year.

For updates on the project, visit TahoeRoads.com.