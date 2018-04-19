Aces Lose to El Paso 3-2 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Lose to El Paso 3-2

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

4/18/2018

Jake Buchanan got the last-minute start for the Aces on a cold Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Tonight’s scheduled starter, Matt Koch, was announced as the Diamondbacks Friday starter in lieu of Taijuan Walker likely to undergo Tommy John surgery. In rainy conditions, Reno lost to El Paso by a score of 3-2. Buchanan went 6.0 innings, allowed six hits and gave up two runs. El Paso’s starter Chris Huffman held the Aces in check, delivering 7.0 innings without an earned run to pick up the victory.

With the loss, Reno has now lost six consecutive games. The last time the Aces lost five consecutive games was 4/18/17 through 4/22/17. The last time Reno lost six consecutive games was 6/3/15 through 6/8/15. Offensively, the Aces were lead by Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 2B). Reno combined for 6 hits, and drew three walks. Veteran right-hander will get the ball tomorrow night and face off against El Paso righty Kyle Lloyd.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 2B)
  • Jake Buchanan (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER)
  • Cody Decker ( 1-for-1, R, BB)

Top Performers - Fresno

  • Brett Nicholas (2-for-4, R, 2B)
  • Chris Huffman (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 K)

Notes & Information

All Grown Up: Per the Arizona Diamondbacks, last night, former Aces southpaw Patrick Corbin threw his first career complete-game shutout and fourth complete game (May 20, 2013 @ Rockies; August 20, 2013 @ Reds; September 6, 2013 @ Giants). He is the first D-backs lefty with a home shutout since Randy Johnson on Sept. 14, 2003 vs. Rockies. Courtesy Elias Sports Bureau, Corbin’s 7.2 hitless innings were the seventh time a D-backs starter has opened a game with 7.0-or-more hitless innings.

Unlucky Six: The Aces have now lost six consecutive games for the first time since 2015. In the 2015 season, Reno dropped six straight three times (6/3 – 6/8, 5/17 – 5/23 and 4/30 – 5/5). Reno has been outscored 31-18 in those games.

Extra, Extra Read All About It: Cody Decker went 1-for-1 tonight with a double and a walk. So far this season, Decker is 9-for-32. Seven of his nine hits have been for extra bases (five HR and two 2B). Decker has 412 extra-base hits in his career (201 doubles, 18 triples and 193 home runs).  

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.