Aces Lose to El Paso 3-2

Aces Release

4/18/2018

Jake Buchanan got the last-minute start for the Aces on a cold Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Tonight’s scheduled starter, Matt Koch, was announced as the Diamondbacks Friday starter in lieu of Taijuan Walker likely to undergo Tommy John surgery. In rainy conditions, Reno lost to El Paso by a score of 3-2. Buchanan went 6.0 innings, allowed six hits and gave up two runs. El Paso’s starter Chris Huffman held the Aces in check, delivering 7.0 innings without an earned run to pick up the victory.

With the loss, Reno has now lost six consecutive games. The last time the Aces lost five consecutive games was 4/18/17 through 4/22/17. The last time Reno lost six consecutive games was 6/3/15 through 6/8/15. Offensively, the Aces were lead by Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 2B). Reno combined for 6 hits, and drew three walks. Veteran right-hander will get the ball tomorrow night and face off against El Paso righty Kyle Lloyd.

Top Performers - Reno

Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 2B)

Jake Buchanan (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER)

Cody Decker ( 1-for-1, R, BB)

Top Performers - Fresno

Brett Nicholas (2-for-4, R, 2B)

Chris Huffman (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 K)

Notes & Information

All Grown Up: Per the Arizona Diamondbacks, last night, former Aces southpaw Patrick Corbin threw his first career complete-game shutout and fourth complete game (May 20, 2013 @ Rockies; August 20, 2013 @ Reds; September 6, 2013 @ Giants). He is the first D-backs lefty with a home shutout since Randy Johnson on Sept. 14, 2003 vs. Rockies. Courtesy Elias Sports Bureau, Corbin’s 7.2 hitless innings were the seventh time a D-backs starter has opened a game with 7.0-or-more hitless innings.

Unlucky Six: The Aces have now lost six consecutive games for the first time since 2015. In the 2015 season, Reno dropped six straight three times (6/3 – 6/8, 5/17 – 5/23 and 4/30 – 5/5). Reno has been outscored 31-18 in those games.

Extra, Extra Read All About It: Cody Decker went 1-for-1 tonight with a double and a walk. So far this season, Decker is 9-for-32. Seven of his nine hits have been for extra bases (five HR and two 2B). Decker has 412 extra-base hits in his career (201 doubles, 18 triples and 193 home runs).