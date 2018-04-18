Khoo Earns Top Five Finish at M.W.C. Golf Championship

Nevada Release

Playing in her final collegiate event, Celyn Khoo earned a top five at the Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship as the Wolf Pack notched a fifth place team finish.

The fifth place showing is Nevada’s best finish in the Mountain West Championship in three years. The Pack struggled to find low scores during the final round but still managed to secure a top five finish. Nevada carded a team score of 306 on Wednesday giving it a three-day total of 903 (+39), one shot behind New Mexico for fourth and eight behind Colorado State for third. UNLV captured its third consecutive championship at 8-over par, besting San Diego State by eight shots.

For a second straight day Khoo turned in a 1-under par round of 71, securing a tie for fourth place in her final event at 1-over par. Khoo kicked it up a notch on the back nine, playing near flawless golf with three birdies, five pars and just one bogey. Her tie for fourth place is the best conference championship finish of her career. She concludes her college career with top 10s in five of her last six events.

Another senior wrapping up their college career was Jordan Keyser. Keyser was able to avoid big numbers on her scorecard but just could not find many birdies, shooting a 4-over 76 in her final round. She also notched a career best finish in the conference championship by tying for 15th place in the 45-player field. Junior Chaithra Katamneni fell into some trouble during her round, finishing with an 82 and in a tie for 27th place. Sophomores Jenny Krause and Katy Rutherford rounded out the Pack lineup in a tie for 32nd and 39th, respectively.

San Diego State’s Milagros Chaves won the individual competition at 3-under par, one shot better than runner-up Mackenzie Raim of UNLV.

Nevada Players

T4. Celyn Khoo, 75-71-71=217 (+1)

T15. Jordan Keyser, 73-74-76=223 (+7)

T27. Chaithra Katamneni, 76-75-82=233 (+17)

T32. Jenny Krause, 82-75-78=235 (+19)

39. Katy Rutherford, 78-80-81=239 (+23)