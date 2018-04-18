Nevada's Evrard Named Conference Tennis Player of the Week

Nevada Release

University of Nevada sophomore Julien Evrard has been named the Mountain West men’s tennis Player of the Week. It is his first MW weekly honor for the Lille, France native.

Evrard was a perfect 4-0 on the week winning both of his No. 1 singles matches and both doubles matches. He began the week winning a straight-set 6-1, 6-2 match over Ignacio Martinez from San Diego State.

In the Pack’s 4-1 victory over intrastate rival UNLV he scored a three-set 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexandr Cozbinov. Cozbinov entered the match ranked 89th by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Playing No. 1 doubles with teammate Kostya Nesterenko he was victorious 7-5 over the duo from SDSU and 6-2 over the team from UNLV. Both wins clinched doubles points for the Pack.