Governor Sandoval Announces Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee Members

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval announced the members of the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee on Thursday. He signed an executive order creating the committee on April 18th.



“As the Vegas Golden Knights experience this incredible race toward the Stanley Cup and we welcome the Raiders to town, Southern Nevada is receiving renewed attention as a major destination for sporting events,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “Combined with the recent Supreme Court decision on sports betting, even more opportunities to attract major sporting events and associated activities to our state are arising. I am confident that this Committee will be able to explore all of the possibilities and report back to me and the Legislature.”



The Executive Order allows committee members to form a local organizing committee for the National Football League Draft or other potential events.

It will also evaluate whether the Nevada Legislature should establish a permanent Sports Committee.

Governor Sandoval has appointed the following members:

Paul Anderson, Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Steve Hill, Chairman, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board

Carolyn Goodman, Mayor, City of Las Vegas

Steve Sisolak, Chairman, Clark County Commission

Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce

Thom Reilly, Chancellor, Nevada System of Higher Education

Peter Sadowski, Executive Vice President, Vegas Golden Knights

Marc Badain, President, Raiders

Andrew Abboud, Senior Vice President, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

John McManus, Executive Vice President, MGM

John Maddox, Vice President, Government Relations and Development, Caesars Entertainment

Kim Sinatra, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Wynn Resorts

Michael Britt, Vice President, Government Relations, Red Rock Resorts

William Noonan, Senior Vice President, Industry and Government Affairs, Boyd Gaming Corporation

Steven Stallworth, General Manager, Arena & Equestrian Center

Dallas Haun, Chairman, Nevada State Bank

John Hill, Public Relations & Advertising Representative, Palm Mortuary

Scott Sibella, Chairman of the Board, Las Vegas Events

The Committee will be assisted by the non-voting Technical Advisory Committee including Scott D. Adams, City Manager, City of Las Vegas; Yolanda King, County Manager, Clark County; Tina Quigley, General Manager, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada; and Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation, McCarran International Airport.

The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee is required to submit a report to the Governor and the Legislative Commission on or before December 31, 2018.

