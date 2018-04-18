Governor Sandoval Announces Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee Members

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval announced the members of the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee on Thursday. He signed an executive order creating the committee on April 18th.
“As the Vegas Golden Knights experience this incredible race toward the Stanley Cup and we welcome the Raiders to town, Southern Nevada is receiving renewed attention as a major destination for sporting events,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “Combined with the recent Supreme Court decision on sports betting, even more opportunities to attract major sporting events and associated activities to our state are arising. I am confident that this Committee will be able to explore all of the possibilities and report back to me and the Legislature.”
The Executive Order allows committee members to form a local organizing committee for the National Football League Draft or other potential events.
It will also evaluate whether the Nevada Legislature should establish a permanent Sports Committee.
Governor Sandoval has appointed the following members:
- Paul Anderson, Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Economic Development
- Steve Hill, Chairman, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board
- Carolyn Goodman, Mayor, City of Las Vegas
- Steve Sisolak, Chairman, Clark County Commission
- Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce
- Thom Reilly, Chancellor, Nevada System of Higher Education
- Peter Sadowski, Executive Vice President, Vegas Golden Knights
- Marc Badain, President, Raiders
- Andrew Abboud, Senior Vice President, Las Vegas Sands Corp.
- John McManus, Executive Vice President, MGM
- John Maddox, Vice President, Government Relations and Development, Caesars Entertainment
- Kim Sinatra, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Wynn Resorts
- Michael Britt, Vice President, Government Relations, Red Rock Resorts
- William Noonan, Senior Vice President, Industry and Government Affairs, Boyd Gaming Corporation
- Steven Stallworth, General Manager, Arena & Equestrian Center
- Dallas Haun, Chairman, Nevada State Bank
- John Hill, Public Relations & Advertising Representative, Palm Mortuary
- Scott Sibella, Chairman of the Board, Las Vegas Events
The Committee will be assisted by the non-voting Technical Advisory Committee including Scott D. Adams, City Manager, City of Las Vegas; Yolanda King, County Manager, Clark County; Tina Quigley, General Manager, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada; and Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation, McCarran International Airport.
The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee is required to submit a report to the Governor and the Legislative Commission on or before December 31, 2018.
(Office of Governor Brian Sandoval contributed to this report.)