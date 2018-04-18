Aces Lose to El Paso 5-3

Aces Release

4/17/2018

There wasn’t a whole lot of offense at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday night. The Aces fell 5-3 to the El Paso Chihuahuas. Anthony Recker scored their first run of the game in the seventh, hitting a solo home run. Jack Reinheimer drove in two in the bottom of the ninth, contributing to a rally that fell just short. The loss brings Reno to a record of 4-9, their worst start since 2013.

Reinheimer was the only player to record a multi-hit game. The 2016 Pacific Coast League All-Star went 2-for-4 with a walk, raising his season average to .261. Tomorrow’s game at 6:35 will feature Matt Koch for the Aces and Chris Huffman for the Chihuahuas, both looking for their first win.

Top Performers - Reno

Anthony Recker (1-for-2, HR, RBI 2 BB)

Jack Reinheimer (2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB)

Albert Suarez (3.0 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 1 ER)

Top Performers - Fresno

• Allen Craig (1-for-2, 2 BB)

• Brett Kennedy (6.0 IP, 5 K, 4 BB, 1 H)

Notes & Information

Home Debut: Troy Scribner made his Greater Nevada Field debut at tonight. The right-hander made his Aces debut on April 12 in Sacramento after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on April 6. He went 5.0 innings tonight, allowing two runs on just one hit striking out five and walking seven, a career high in walks. Scribner was a 2017 Pacific Coast League All-Star with the Salt Lake Bees. He also made his Major League debut with the Angels on 7/29/2017.

So Close: Tuesday night, former Aces pitcher Patrick Corbin threw 7.2 innings of no-hit baseball against the San Francisco Giants. He finished with a complete game, allowing just one hit and striking out eight. In nine starts with the Aces in 2012, he won three games, and had a 3.44 ERA.

Mr. 700: Tonight marked Socrates Brito’s 700th career minor league game. He went 1-for-3, collecting his 806th career hit. Brito has appeared in 164 games at the Triple-A level and seen action in 58 Major League games. In 700 games, Brito is batting .289 with 340 RBI and 39 home runs.