Nevada Scores Final Seven Runs in 7-5 Win

Nevada Baseball

4/17/2018

The University of Nevada (21-13) baseball team scored the final seven runs of the game to overcome 5-0 deficit to defeat Pacific (14-21) 7-5 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Tuesday.  The Wolf Pack improved to 21-13 while the Tigers fell to 14-21.  Nevada has won a season-high four games in a row for the third time this season.

Nevada had to overcome four errors in the first six innings that led to all five Pacific runs being unearned.  The four errors is second most in a game this season behind the six the Pack committed in a 10-9 11-inning loss at Pacific earlier this season.  The Tigers scored three times in the second inning courtesy of two Pack errors and twice in the sixth when two more errors allowed the runs to score.

Pacific pitchers faced the minimum 18 batters over the first six innings before the Pack exploded in their final two at bats.  Daniel Perry started the rally in with a one-out single in the seventh followed by Grant Fennell’s RBI double and Nevada was on the scoreboard.  Mike Echavia followed with an RBI single and it was 5-2 after seven innings.

In the bottom of the eighth inning seven consecutive Nevada hitters reached base.  Pinch hitter Dillan Shrum was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to force in the first run of the inning.  Keaton Smith singled to score a run and a bases loaded walk to Perry forced in the tying run.  Fennell’s single scored two and the Pack led for the first time 7-5.

Keone Cabinian pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.  The seven saves is tied for the eighth most in a season in Nevada history.  Austin Dick (1-1) earned the win tossing a scoreless eighth inning.  Justin Giovannoni (2-4) allowed the final two runs and was tagged with the loss. 

Fennell (2-for-4,R,3RBI) led the offensive attack with two hits and three RBI.  Cole Krzmarzick (2-for-4) also had two hits in the game.  Fennell extended his team season-high hit streak to 13 games, Weston Hatten (1-for-4,R) pushed his season-high hit streak to 11 games while Joshua Zamora’s (1-for-2) is now nine games.  Krzmarzick (15), Echavia (15), Fennell (13), Hatten (11), and Zamora (10) all extended reach base streaks.

Matthew Tarantino (2-for-5,R) and James Free (2-for-4,R) led Pacific with two hits each.

Next action for the MW-leadingPack is a three-game MW series at Air Force starting Friday 2 p.m. PT.  Saturday’s first pitch is set for 12 p.m. and Sunday’s finale gets underway at 11 a.m. PT.  

