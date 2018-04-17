Sparks Police Investigate Body Found in the Truckee River - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigate Body Found in the Truckee River

Posted: Updated:

A death investigation is underway after police found a body in the river near Spice Island Drive. 

Police say a man walking his dog came across the body lying face down in the Truckee River Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities say the dead man has facial hair and wore a dark colored sweatshirt, jeans, a belt, yellow socks and Velcro athletic shoes. Officers have not identified him and are looking into the cause of death, but say they haven't seen signs of foul play.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.