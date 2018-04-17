Sparks Police Investigate Body Found in the Truckee River

A death investigation is underway after police found a body in the river near Spice Island Drive.

Police say a man walking his dog came across the body lying face down in the Truckee River Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the dead man has facial hair and wore a dark colored sweatshirt, jeans, a belt, yellow socks and Velcro athletic shoes. Officers have not identified him and are looking into the cause of death, but say they haven't seen signs of foul play.