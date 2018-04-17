Las Vegas 51s Baseball Team Announces Brand, Name Change - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Las Vegas 51s Baseball Team Announces Brand, Name Change

Courtesy: Facebook, Las Vegas 51s Courtesy: Facebook, Las Vegas 51s

The Minor League Baseball team in Las Vegas soon will have a new name and a new look.

The Las Vegas 51s on Monday announced it will be rebranding and changing its name for the 2019 season.

The club launched a "Name the Team" sweepstakes, where fans, through April 30, can suggest ideas through the team's website and social media pages. An entry will be randomly chosen May 4 to win a grand prize including $500 of team merchandise.

The changes will coincide with the team's move to the Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin next year. This summer will mark the 51s' last season in Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas. The team also will no longer be the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

