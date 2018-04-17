SFD Responds to Structure Fire at Manila Hongkong Kitchen

Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Manila Hongkong Store & Kitchen on Oddie Blvd. and El Rancho Dr.

Officials tell us it happened late Monday night.

Official say the fire started outside in a plastic bin that had food in it. They also say damage was limited to the exterior of the store.

There was no threat to nearby structures, this was an isolated event.

A cause of the fire is now under investigation.