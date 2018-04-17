Northern Nevada State Veterans Home Receives $33.5 Million Grant

Sparks Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the Manila Hong Kong Store & Kitchen on Oddie Blvd. and El Rancho Dr.More >>
The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home was awarded a $33.5 million federal grant this year, Governor Brian Sandoval announced. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is funding the Veterans Home which is currently under construction in Sparks.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is stressing the importance of locking up vehicles at night as bears are out and about this time of year. South Lake Tahoe deputies said that bears are "very adept" and can even unlock cars to look for food.More >>
Update: The crossing at White Fir Street and Woodland Avenue is no longer blocked.More >>
Eldorado Resorts is buying almost all the assets from Tropicana Entertainment Incorporated, in an acquisition worth $1.85 billion.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on east Plumb Lane near South Virginia Street.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
