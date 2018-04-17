Northern Nevada State Veterans Home Receives $33.5 Million Grant

The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home was awarded a $33.5 million federal grant this year, Governor Brian Sandoval announced.



The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is funding the Veterans Home which is currently under construction in Sparks.



“I am absolutely thrilled that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Nevada the grant funding to complete construction of the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “The home is desperately needed in northern Nevada and so, during the last legislative session, I put $33.5 million into the state budget with the knowledge that we would be reimbursed, in order to begin construction. I am pleased reimbursement will happen this year.”



The 96-bed nursing facility will cost more than $47 million approximately.



Governor Sandoval urged the Nevada Legislature in 2015 to approved a required 35 percent state match of $14.1 million, which boosted the project from 94 to 63 on the VA priority list. Governor Sandoval also made the decision to insert $33.5 million in the state budget last year and a VA rule change, which ensured a certain percentage of rural state homes would be funded. As a result, the Northern Nevada Veterans State Veterans Home will be funded this year.



"I was elated when Governor Sandoval successfully pushed the state funding the Veterans Home project early,” Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine Miller said. “I am ecstatic that our Federal VA partners have come through with the Federal match earlier than anticipated. This is great news for Nevada and Nevada veterans!"