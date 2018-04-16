Bear Gets Trapped Inside Truck At South Lake Tahoe

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is stressing the importance of locking up vehicles at night as bears are out and about this time of year.



South Lake Tahoe deputies said that bears are "very adept" and can even unlock cars to look for food.



Bears will usually leave vehicles unharmed for the most part, but sometimes they can cause a lot of damage, especially if they lock themselves in, like this unfortunate truck owner experienced on Monday:



For more information, follow the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office page here:

