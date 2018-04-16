Train Blocking Traffic At White Fir Street and Woodland Avenue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Train Blocking Traffic At White Fir Street and Woodland Avenue

Update: The crossing at White Fir Street and Woodland Avenue is no longer blocked.

Original Story: Reno Fire Department and Union Pacific are reporting that a train was having a mechanical malfunction and is blocking traffic on the crossing White Fir Street and Woodland Ave. Union Pacific said there was no derailment and no injuries or safety issues. There is one lane access through the road but no estimated time of when the train will be moved. 

