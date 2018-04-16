Nevada Golf Sits in 6th at M.W.C. Championships

Nevada Release

Following the opening round of the 2018 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship the Wolf Pack sits in sixth place.

The Wolf Pack teed off in the early group at 7 a.m. this morning at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club and carded a 14-over team score of 302. Low scores were hard to come by as just one of the nine teams (UNLV) finished the day under par. The Rebels will enter Tuesday’s second round at 1-under par, eight shots ahead of Fresno State.

Senior Jordan Keyser recorded a solid first round to kick off her final conference tournament appearance. Keyser shot a 1-over 73 to lead the Pack and finished her round with one birdie and five pars on her last six holes. At 1-over for the tournament Keyser sits in a tie for eighth place and is just three shots off the individual lead.

The Pack’s other senior, Celyn Khoo, is just two shots behind her teammate after carding a 3-over 75 on Monday. Khoo played solidly for most of her round making 14 pars, but got into trouble on the par 4 15th where she made double bogey. She enters the second round in a tie for 17th place in the 45-player field.

While junior Chaithra Katamneni did not find any red numbers on her scorecard today, she did manage to stay away from big numbers. Four bogeys and 14 pars led Katamneni to an opening round 76 and has her in a tie for 24th. Sophomore Katy Rutherford also avoided big numbers but no birdies to card a 78, putting her in a tie for 34th. Fellow sophomore Jenny Krause struggled in her Mountain West Championship debut shooting an 82. Krause will head into round two tied for 42nd.

Mackenzie Raim of championship-leading UNLV leads on the individual side at 2-under par after an opening round 70. She leads three others by one shot.

Nevada will continue its run at the Mountain West Championship on Tuesday with the second round of play. Live scoring for the entire tournament will be available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Players

T8. Jordan Keyser, 73 (+1)

T17. Celyn Khoo, 75 (+3)

T24. Chaithra Katamneni, 76 (+4)

T34. Katy Rutherford, 78 (+6)

T42. Jenny Krause, 82 (+10)