Aces Lose 7-6 in Fresno

Aces Release

4/16/2018

The Reno Aces dropped their seventh consecutive game to the Fresno Grizzlies Sunday afternoon, by a score of 7-6. Reno attempted to mount a comeback in the top of the 9th inning. Outfielder Cesar Puello launched his first home run of the season. Cody Decker followed with his fifth Aces blast and then Marcus Littlewood hit one of his own. Unfortunately for the Aces, the five-run 9th inning was not enough as Fresno took home the 7-6 victory.

D-backs’ number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got the final start of the road trip for Reno. Clarke went 4.2 innings, allowed six hits and five runs before being ejected from the contest. Jimmie Sherfy and Bradin Hagens filled in for Clarke in relief. Sherfy and Hagens combined for 2.1 IP, 2 R and 1 K. The loss moves Clarke to 1-2 on the season. The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field tomorrow night to take on the El Paso Chihuahuas. It’s Northern Nevada’s first Pay-What-You-Want night, proceeds will go to the JustIn Hope Foundation. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Troy Scribner on the mound for Reno.

Top Performers - Reno

Socrates Brito (2-for-4, 2 R)

Cody Decker (1-for-4, 2 RBI, HR(5))

Marcus Littlewood (1-for-4, 2 RBI, HR (1))

Top Performers - Fresno

Tim Federowicz (3-for-4, R, 3 RBI)

Mike Hauschild (6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 8 K)

Notes & Information

22 Straight: Socrates Brito hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the second inning Saturday night in Fresno. From the top of the third inning that night, to the top of the seventh inning Monday afternoon, the Aces were held scoreless (22 innings). Michael Perez ended the Reno drought in the seventh inning today with a RBI-single to score Brito. The last time Reno went 22+ consecutive innings without scoring a run was the ninth inning on April 23, 2015 to the seventh inning on April 26, 2015 (25 innings).

Night Owls: The Aces are 0-6 in day games in 2018. In 2017, Reno went 19-10 in day contests compared to 39-33 in evening games. Their last day-time victory came on the last day of the 2017 season, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes by a score of 13-1.

Pay-What-You-Want Night: The Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field will celebrate their 10th season in Downtown Reno on April 17th. When the team returns home tomorrow, Greater Nevada Field will open its doors to Northern Nevada and fans are welcome to pay whatever they would like to sit wherever they would like. Proceeds from the event will benefit the JUSTin HOPEFoundation. JUSTin HOPE supports those in Northern Nevada affected by Autism and other neurodevelopment disorders by providing support and/or opportunities.