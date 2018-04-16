Train Repair Expected At Glendale Avenue

Sparks Police reported that there will be train and railway repairs happening on the 1100 block of Glendale Avenue. Sparks Police said they are uncertain how long the roadway will be shut down and are urging drivers to avoid the area.More >>
Sparks Police reported that there will be train and railway repairs happening on the 1100 block of Glendale Avenue. Sparks Police said they are uncertain how long the roadway will be shut down and are urging drivers to avoid the area.More >>
Washoe County’s Child Advocacy Center marked Child Abuse Prevention Month with an open house on Monday. Check out the safe place that has examiners, interviewers and therapists all helping a child after abuse…More >>
Washoe County’s Child Advocacy Center marked Child Abuse Prevention Month with an open house on Monday. Check out the safe place that has examiners, interviewers and therapists all helping a child after abuse…More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help finding two suspects in connection with a car burglary investigation last month.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help finding two suspects in connection with a car burglary investigation last month.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
An investigation is underway after a warehouse fire near Dermody Way between Nugget Avenue in Sparks early Monday afternoon.More >>
An investigation is underway after a warehouse fire near Dermody Way between Nugget Avenue in Sparks early Monday afternoon.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on east Plumb Lane near South Virginia Street.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on east Plumb Lane near South Virginia Street.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>