Train Repair Expected At Glendale Avenue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Train Repair Expected At Glendale Avenue

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police reported that there will be train and railway repairs happening on the 1100 block of Glendale Avenue.  Sparks Police said they are uncertain how long the roadway will be shut down and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.