Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Car Burglary Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Car Burglary Suspects

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Crawford Daniel Crawford
Daniel Redding Daniel Redding
Cody Dalhaus Cody Dalhaus

The Carson City Sheriff's Detectives say they are currently investigating numerous car burglaries that have occurred within the past 30 days. 

Deputies say they learned about one case during the morning hours of March 25th in the Kingsley and Kitchen Streets area in Carson City. 

Deputies say thanks to surveillance video from businesses and private businesses, three suspects were identified in the case. 

Warrants were then issued for 25-year-old Daniel Redding, 30-year-old Cody Dalhaus and 24-year-old Daniel Crawford. 

So far, only Redding has been arrested. The other two suspects remain on the loose. 

The warrants are for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful use of a credit card, and obtaining money/goods under false pretenses.  

If you have any information, contact the Dispatch Center at 775-887-2008, Detective Hatley 775-283-7852 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword - SW.

Detectives are also investigating a different car burglaries case. Those suspects remain on the loose. 

Click here to read those details

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.