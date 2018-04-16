Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Car Burglary Suspects

The Carson City Sheriff's Detectives say they are currently investigating numerous car burglaries that have occurred within the past 30 days.

Deputies say they learned about one case during the morning hours of March 25th in the Kingsley and Kitchen Streets area in Carson City.

Deputies say thanks to surveillance video from businesses and private businesses, three suspects were identified in the case.

Warrants were then issued for 25-year-old Daniel Redding, 30-year-old Cody Dalhaus and 24-year-old Daniel Crawford.

So far, only Redding has been arrested. The other two suspects remain on the loose.

The warrants are for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful use of a credit card, and obtaining money/goods under false pretenses.

If you have any information, contact the Dispatch Center at 775-887-2008, Detective Hatley 775-283-7852 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword - SW.

Detectives are also investigating a different car burglaries case. Those suspects remain on the loose.

