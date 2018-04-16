Investigation Underway After Fire Near Dermody Way in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a warehouse fire near Dermody Way between Nugget and Glendale Avenues in Sparks.

Thick black smoke could be seen above the building.

The area has been the site of similar fires within the past three months, with the most recent fire reported on April 9th.

Fire crews say no injuries were reported in the 1:15 p.m. fire.

If you have any information, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.