Investigation Underway After Fire Near Dermody Way in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a warehouse fire near Dermody Way between Nugget Avenue in Sparks early Monday afternoon.More >>
An investigation is underway after a warehouse fire near Dermody Way between Nugget Avenue in Sparks early Monday afternoon.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Little Caesar’s store on Sunday.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Little Caesar’s store on Sunday.More >>
Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More >>
Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More >>
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the company is reviewing the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store last week and expects to train store managers on "unconscious bias."More >>
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the company is reviewing the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store last week and expects to train store managers on "unconscious bias."More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>