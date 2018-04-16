Carson City Deputies Seek Suspects in Little Caesar's Store Robbery

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Little Caesar’s store on Sunday.

Deputies say a man and a Hispanic or Indian woman entered the store inside the Carson Mall and demanded money from the register.

They say man wore a black sweatshirt with a large Adidas logo on the front and back and jeans.

The female wore orange Capri leggings and a dark colored sweatshirt.

Both suspects wore the hoods of their sweatshirts in an attempt to cover their faces.

They say no weapons were seen and no one inside the South Carson Street business was hurt.

The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-COPS (2677).