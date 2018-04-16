Carson City Deputies Seek Suspects in Little Caesar's Store Robb - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Seek Suspects in Little Caesar's Store Robbery

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Little Caesar’s store on Sunday. 

Deputies say a man and a Hispanic or Indian woman entered the store inside the Carson Mall and demanded money from the register.

They say man wore a black sweatshirt with a large Adidas logo on the front and back and jeans.  

The female wore orange Capri leggings and a dark colored sweatshirt.  

Both suspects wore the hoods of their sweatshirts in an attempt to cover their faces.  

They say no weapons were seen and no one inside the South Carson Street business was hurt. 

The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-COPS (2677). 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.