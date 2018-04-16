Minor Earthquakes Rattle Silicon Valley Farmland - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Minor Earthquakes Rattle Silicon Valley Farmland

Posted: Updated:

Two minor earthquakes a few minutes apart shook farmland in the southern San Joaquin Valley and wilderness east of Silicon Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey website had thousands of reports of people feeling a magnitude-3.9 quake that struck at 9:39 a.m. Monday and was centered 9 miles (15 kilometers) northeast of San Jose.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's department says there was minor shaking but it didn't receive any calls.

The Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.8 temblor hit three minutes earlier 21 miles (34 kilometers) south of Bakersfield.

The Kern County sheriff's office says it didn't receive calls on the slightly smaller quake.

The epicenters were about 200 miles (322 kilometers) apart.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

