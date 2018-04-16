Starbucks Plans Training on 'Unconscious Bias' After Two Black Men Arrested

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the company is reviewing the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store last week and expects to train store managers on "unconscious bias."

"We're looking at all aspects to ensure that this never happens again," Johnson said Monday.

Asked if the incident was a case of racism, he responded: "Starbucks was built around the concept of a third place where we create a warm and welcoming environment for all customers. What I do know is that did not happen in this instance. And that is what we're focused on."

Johnson said he hopes to meet the two men in the next couple of days. He says he's like to have a dialogue with them and listen with "compassion and empathy" about what they went through.

Attorney Stewart Cohen, who represents the two men, said this was a clear case of racial profiling.

"When I walk in and I don't order anything and I'm dressed like this, no manager is calling the police on me," Cohen told CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller.



"If they were white, would this have happened?" Miller asked.

"None of the white customers were asked to leave, and they were there a lot longer than those young men who were just there for a few minutes," Cohen said.

We regret that our practices and training led to the reprehensible outcome at our Philadelphia store. We’re taking immediate action to learn from this and be better. A statement from ceo Kevin Johnson: https://t.co/kPav8bEeOX — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 15, 2018

Cell phone video shows two black men staying calm in their seats as officers repeatedly ordered them to leave. A third potential business partner arrives a few minutes later and offers to move their meeting somewhere else – but by then it was too late.



"They're not free to leave. We're done. We're done with that. We asked them to leave the first time," one police officer could be heard saying.

"That's absolutely discrimination!" one witness said, adding, "They didn't do anything. I saw the entire thing."

Starbucks often touts its initiatives on race and diversity, but now it's under pressure from activists and protesters gathering outside the Philadelphia store for a second day in a row. Activists accused both Starbucks and Philadelphia police of racism.

"We'll work very hard to ensure that we evaluate our training," said Camille Hymes, a Starbucks regional vice president.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)