AP: California Rejects Border Duties for Troops

Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

California told federal officials late last week it will not allow its troops to fix and repair vehicles, operate remotely-controlled surveillance cameras and perform other tasks under a Trump plan to send troops to the border.

Two U.S. officials discussed the status of ongoing negotiations on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

California Gov. Jerry Brown elicited rare and effusive praise from President Donald Trump when he pledged last 400 troops to border mission last week.

But the Democratic leader conditioned his support on troops having nothing to do with immigration enforcement.

