AP: California Rejects Border Duties for Troops

Reno Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on east Plumb Lane near South Virginia Street.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on east Plumb Lane near South Virginia Street.More >>
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the company is reviewing the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store last week and expects to train store managers on "unconscious bias."More >>
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the company is reviewing the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store last week and expects to train store managers on "unconscious bias."More >>
Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More >>
Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.More >>
The NFL for the first time is prohibiting certain helmets from being worn by players. In notifying the 32 teams Monday, the league has sought to have players stop using 10 helmet varieties.More >>
The NFL for the first time is prohibiting certain helmets from being worn by players. In notifying the 32 teams Monday, the league has sought to have players stop using 10 helmet varieties.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
Horses using their legs to trot around northern Nevada is nothing out of the ordinary, but when they’re using their noses to find a person, well that's a bit less usual.More >>
Horses using their legs to trot around northern Nevada is nothing out of the ordinary, but when they’re using their noses to find a person, well that's a bit less usual.More >>
The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>