Desiree Linden Becomes First American to Win Boston Marathon Since 1985

Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory on Monday, the first American woman to win the race since 1985.

The two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill and ran alone through Brookline to finish in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds. That's the slowest time for a women's winner since 1978.

A field of 30,000 runners fought drenching rain, temperatures in the mid-30s and gusts of up to 32 mph on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

A crowd of fans -thinned and muffled by the weather- greeted Linden with chants of "U-S-A!"

SHE DID IT! @des_linden???? has won #Boston2018??! She is the first American woman to win the #BostonMarathon since 1985. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi surged late to win men's Boston Marathon in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds.

Kawauchi is the first Japanese man to win the Boston Marathon since 1987.

He overtook Kenyan runner Geoffrey Kirui in the last few miles to win his first Abbott World Marathon major title.

Kawauchi said through an interpreter after the windy, rainy race that it was the best conditions possible.

Kawauchi's unofficial time is 2:15:54. The native of Kuki, Saitama, Japan opened #Boston2018 with a 4:37 mile and closed the #BostonMarathon with a 5:08 split. Geoffrey Kirui (KEN) took 2nd in 2:18:21 (+2:27) & American Shadrack Biwott (@skiptoob) took 3rd in 2:18:32. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

To deal with the cold weather, elite runners were each given an extra bib in case they decide to shed layers along the Boston Marathon course.

Official bib numbers mark runners as official entrants and also serve to track them along the course. Top competitors are usually given a bib with their name on it instead of a number so fans can call it out as they cheer. This year, many of the runners kept that one on the inside and pinned their extra -with a number- to an outer layer.

Organizers say they do this from time to time when the weather is bad or likely to change during the race.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)