Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning. 

Police were called to North Arlington Avenue near West 5th Street after 7:15 a.m. 

Police say the female victim was hurt when her male neighbor discharged a gun on the other side of the wall.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with possible non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

An investigation remains ongoing, but police do say a man was booked into Washoe County Jail on a misdemeanor-related charge. 

As of right now, police have not released the suspect's name.  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.