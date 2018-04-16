Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Downtown Reno

Reno Police say an accidental shooting injured one person in downtown Reno early Monday morning.

Police were called to North Arlington Avenue near West 5th Street after 7:15 a.m.

Police say the female victim was hurt when her male neighbor discharged a gun on the other side of the wall.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with possible non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

An investigation remains ongoing, but police do say a man was booked into Washoe County Jail on a misdemeanor-related charge.

As of right now, police have not released the suspect's name.