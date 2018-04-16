Eldorado Resorts to Buy Illinois Casino For $327.5M in Cash

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. announced Monday that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois for $327.5 million in cash.

The Company intends to fund the proposed transaction using cash from previously announced asset sales, cash from ongoing operations and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is subject to a customary working capital adjustment.

“This transaction represents yet another milestone for Eldorado as we continue to opportunistically expand our regional gaming platform through accretive acquisitions..." says, Gary Carano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado.

Grand Victoria Casino, located in Elgin, Illinois, is approximately 40 miles west of downtown Chicago along the banks of the Fox River. The property features 1,088 slot machines, 30 table games, a 12-table poker room and four dining options, including Prime BurgerHouse, the award-winning Buckinghams Steakhouse & Lounge, the Indulge Show Kitchen Buffet and the 24-hour Crave Deli. It also offers 7,495 square feet of meeting and banquet space, event and concert facilities, a 1,450-space parking garage, and additional surface parking for 600 vehicles.

(Eldorado Resorts Inc. contributed to this report.)