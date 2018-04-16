RPD Arrests Armed Robbery Suspects

Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.

Early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. two suspects robbed a business located in the 700 Block of North Virginia Street.

Officials say the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money. After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were detained by officers.

They recovered the weapon and stolen money.

The two suspects arrested are 26-year-old Steven Deleon and 36-year-old Michael Neider.