RPD Arrests Armed Robbery Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD Arrests Armed Robbery Suspects

Michael Neider Michael Neider
Steven Deleon Steven Deleon

Reno Police arrested two suspects after they robbed a business at gunpoint.

Early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. two suspects robbed a business located in the 700 Block of North Virginia Street.

Officials say the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money. After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were detained by officers.

They recovered the weapon and stolen money. 

The two suspects arrested are 26-year-old Steven Deleon and 36-year-old Michael Neider.

