Shooting in Sparks Leaves One Person Hospitalized

Sparks Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital.

The shooting happened late Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 18th an "E" Streets.

Officials say that there is no threat to the public. A portion of "E" Street is closed.

Check back for updates as we learn more about this developing story. 

