Winter is Going... And Ski Resorts Begin to Call it a Season

Several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are shutting down for the summer, after a very dry winter through the first couple months of the year.More >>
Several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are shutting down for the summer, after a very dry winter through the first couple months of the year.More >>
Behind performances from designated hitter Mike Echavia and pitcher Jake Jackson the University of Nevada (20-13, 14-4 MW) baseball team defeated New Mexico (12-21-1, 6-12 MW) 14-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Lobos.More >>
Behind performances from designated hitter Mike Echavia and pitcher Jake Jackson the University of Nevada (20-13, 14-4 MW) baseball team defeated New Mexico (12-21-1, 6-12 MW) 14-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Lobos.More >>
After finding itself trailing at the start of the fifth inning, the Nevada softball team stormed back to come out on top of San Diego State on Sunday by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Wolf Pack (19-18, 8-6 MW) also won the series against the Aztecs (13-26, 4-8 MW), continuing its streak of having not lost a conference series in four weeks.More >>
After finding itself trailing at the start of the fifth inning, the Nevada softball team stormed back to come out on top of San Diego State on Sunday by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Wolf Pack (19-18, 8-6 MW) also won the series against the Aztecs (13-26, 4-8 MW), continuing its streak of having not lost a conference series in four weeks.More >>
The pictures were taken from the victim's home surveillance system in the 7200 block of Foxwood Lane in Sparks.More >>
The pictures were taken from the victim's home surveillance system in the 7200 block of Foxwood Lane in Sparks.More >>
Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning. Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.More >>
Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning. Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.More >>
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.More >>
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.More >>
They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife.More >>
They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife.More >>
On April 3, Chastity Townsend showed Channel 2 a stretch of trash dumped on an island in the middle of the Truckee River along the bike path east of Rock Park. After a couple weeks of planning and a minor flood, Chastity finally got her group together to clean up Trash Island.More >>
On April 3, Chastity Townsend showed Channel 2 a stretch of trash dumped on an island in the middle of the Truckee River along the bike path east of Rock Park. After a couple weeks of planning and a minor flood, Chastity finally got her group together to clean up Trash Island.More >>