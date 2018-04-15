Pack Baseball Sweeps New Mexico

Behind performances from designated hitter Mike Echavia and pitcher Jake Jackson the University of Nevada (20-13, 14-4 MW) baseball team defeated New Mexico (12-21-1, 6-12 MW) 14-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Lobos. The Wolf Pack won the three games by scorers of 15-2, 5-2, and 14-1 to improve to 20-13 overall and 14-4 in MW play. The Lobos have lost nine in a row and stand at 12-21-1 on the season and 6-12 in conference play.

After Jackson worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first inning Echavia went to work in the bottom of the first, belting a three-run homer to stake the Pack to a 3-0 lead. Nevada scored 10 more runs over the next four innings and led 13-0 after five innings.

Joshua Zamora singled home two runs in the third and Echavia plated another with a single as part of a three-run second inning. Daniel Perry’s sacrifice fly scored a run in the third inning. Grant Fennell’s single pushed across two runs in the fourth and his single in the fifth scored two more. Echavia’s fifth RBI of the game came as part of the four run fifth. Dillan Shrum’s sacrifice fly scored the in last run of the fifth inning and Nevada led 13-0.

While the Pack offense was putting up runs Jackson was shutting down the Lobos until the sixth when they scored their lone run of the game after the first two hitters of the inning were retired. Nevada’s final run of the game came in the eighth on bases loaded walk to Weston Hatten to make the final score 14-1.

Jackson (6-1) won his team-leading sixth game of the season allowing a run on five hits in six innings on the mound. Cooper Powell retired all six batters he faced in his two innings and Austin Dick pitched a scoreless ninth. Drew Gillespie (2-1) was tagged with the loss allowing seven runs in three innings.

Echavia (5-for-5,2R,5RBI) led the offense with five hits, five RBI and scored twice. The five hits tied his career high and is tied for the high for Pack player this season as is the five RBI. Zamora (4-for-5,4R,2RBI) finished with a season-high four hits and drove in a pair. Fennell (3-for-5,4RBI) totaled three hits and tied his career-high with four RBI. For UNM Justin Watari (2-for-3,RBI) had two hits and drove in a the Lobos lone run in the game.

Nevada concludes its four-game homestand hosting Pacific on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Listen to John Ramey call the action on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio. To watch the online stream go to NevadaWolfPack.tv

Notes:

Nevada leads the MW with a 14-4 record.

The Wolf Pack won five of the six games played with New Mexico this season including the last four.

Nevada outscored the Lobos 34-5 in the three games played this weekend.

The Pack has won all six MW series this season and eight in a row dating back to last season.

The UNM sweep was the second of the season for the Pack as they also swept SJSU at home.

Nevada improved to 10-2 at home.

Nevada has won its last seven home MW series. The last loss came to SDSU March 10-12, 2017.

Nevada has collected double figure hits in all three games of the series, a season-high 19 on Friday, 11 Saturday and 17 today.

Nevada leads the all-time series 22-18.

Krzmarzick and Echavia have reached base in the last 14 games, Grant Fennell the last 12 and Weston Hatten 10 in a row.

Fennell (12), Hatten (10), and Zamora (8) all had hits to extend their hitting streaks.

It is the second 12-game hit streak this season for Fennell which is the longest on the team this year.

The 10-game hit streak is the longest of the season for Hatten as is the eight-game streak for Zamora.

Fennell (.455), Hatten (.385) and Zamora (.361) are all hitting over .360 during their hit streaks.

Echavia tied his career-high with five hits and the five RBI is tied for the high on the team this season as is the nine total bases.

Fennell’s four RBI tied his career high.

Zamora’s four hits is a season high.

Nevada Press Release