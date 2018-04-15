Pack Baseball Sweeps New Mexico

Behind performances from designated hitter Mike Echavia and pitcher Jake Jackson the University of Nevada (20-13, 14-4 MW) baseball team defeated New Mexico (12-21-1, 6-12 MW) 14-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Lobos.More >>
Behind performances from designated hitter Mike Echavia and pitcher Jake Jackson the University of Nevada (20-13, 14-4 MW) baseball team defeated New Mexico (12-21-1, 6-12 MW) 14-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Lobos.More >>
After finding itself trailing at the start of the fifth inning, the Nevada softball team stormed back to come out on top of San Diego State on Sunday by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Wolf Pack (19-18, 8-6 MW) also won the series against the Aztecs (13-26, 4-8 MW), continuing its streak of having not lost a conference series in four weeks.More >>
After finding itself trailing at the start of the fifth inning, the Nevada softball team stormed back to come out on top of San Diego State on Sunday by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Wolf Pack (19-18, 8-6 MW) also won the series against the Aztecs (13-26, 4-8 MW), continuing its streak of having not lost a conference series in four weeks.More >>
The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.More >>
The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.More >>
Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run.More >>
Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run.More >>