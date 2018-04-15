Nevada Softball Takes Series from SDSU

After finding itself trailing at the start of the fifth inning, the Nevada softball team stormed back to come out on top of San Diego State on Sunday by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Wolf Pack (19-18, 8-6 MW) also won the series against the Aztecs (13-26, 4-8 MW), continuing its streak of having not lost a conference series in four weeks. The series win also marks the first time in program history that Nevada has won a season series against SDSU.

For the second time in as many days, junior Amanda Geil pitched a lights out performance, allowing no earned runs, while surrendering just five hits in the complete-game win on Sunday. Throughout the game, Geil held the nearly the entire Aztec lineup in check, holding SDSU’s two through nine hitters to a .087 (2-for-23) batting average on the day.

Offensively, sophomore Kwynn Warner registered one of the best games of her career, recording a game-high three hits and smashing two solo home runs in the process. She was joined by sophomore Sadaria McAlister, who drove in a pair of runs, as the only Pack players to record multiple hits. Sophomore Kenzi Goins also connected on a solo home run for her sixth long ball of the season.

Geil set the tone early on, having ended the bottom of the first with her first of six strikeouts on the day. In the top of the second, Warner got the Pack’s offense going with her solo shot over the left field fence, which gave Nevada the 1-0 lead.

After the Aztecs responded with three unearned runs in the bottom of the third, the Pack found itself in a two-run deficit for the next inning as Nevada entered the top of the fifth trailing 3-1. Warner once again ignited Nevada’s high-octane offense in the fifth with her leadoff single up the middle.

Following a walk from freshman Ashley Salausa and a base hit from sophomore Haley Burda, McAlister then stepped up to the plate with two outs and ripped a single down the right field line to score both Warner and Salausa. With the score tied at three, Nevada then took a one-run advantage after a throwing error from San Diego State allowed junior Ali Tedford, who pinch ran for Burda, to score.

Geil then came out in the bottom of the inning and retired the Aztecs for a hitless fifth to keep the Pack ahead 4-3. Nevada’s offense came alive again in the sixth as back-to-back home runs from Goins and Warner pushed the Pack’s lead to three runs. The solo shot also marked Warner’s second home run of the game.

With a three-run lead underneath her belt, Geil shut down the Aztecs over the next two innings, retiring six of the final eight batters she faced, including a perfect seventh, to seal the 6-3 victory for Nevada. Up next, the Pack returns to Hixson Park for a three-game series versus Boise State April 20-22.

