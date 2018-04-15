Developers Hoping to Bring Small Smart Homes to Reno

Behind performances from designated hitter Mike Echavia and pitcher Jake Jackson the University of Nevada (20-13, 14-4 MW) baseball team defeated New Mexico (12-21-1, 6-12 MW) 14-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Lobos.More >>
After finding itself trailing at the start of the fifth inning, the Nevada softball team stormed back to come out on top of San Diego State on Sunday by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Wolf Pack (19-18, 8-6 MW) also won the series against the Aztecs (13-26, 4-8 MW), continuing its streak of having not lost a conference series in four weeks.More >>
"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza this weekend.More >>
The pictures were taken from the victim's home surveillance system in the 7200 block of Foxwood Lane in Sparks.More >>
HOUSTON (AP) - Jim McGrath issued a news release Sunday saying that following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting with her family and doctors, the 92-year-old former first lady has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.More >>
Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning. Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.More >>
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.More >>
They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife.More >>
On April 3, Chastity Townsend showed Channel 2 a stretch of trash dumped on an island in the middle of the Truckee River along the bike path east of Rock Park. After a couple weeks of planning and a minor flood, Chastity finally got her group together to clean up Trash Island.More >>
Reno Police have released the identity of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery and shot fired at the Tamarack Junction Casino back in July of 2017.More >>
