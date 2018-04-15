Developers Hoping to Bring Small Smart Homes to Reno

Developers are hoping to bring small and stackable homes to the Biggest Little City.

"Kasita" showcased their pop-up smart home down at the City Plaza in downtown Reno this weekend. The company says these homes are 400 square feet, and while they are small, they can utilize multi-purpose space.

They can also be powered with your smart phone, allowing you to control the lights and heat. Kasita says the homes can be put almost anywhere, and can help cities like Reno address the need for housing.

The going price for this studio unit is between $89,000-$129,000.

