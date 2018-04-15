Sparks Police Need Public's Help Identifying Attempted Vehicle B - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Need Public's Help Identifying Attempted Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Sparks Police need your help identifying two subjects attempting to break entry into a victim's car. The pictures were taken from the victim's home surveillance system in the 7200 block of Foxwood Lane in Sparks. 

If you have any information about the suspects you see pictured, please contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

