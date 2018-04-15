Volunteers Build Playhouses for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity

On Sunday, Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity hosted their 6th annual Playhouse Build-a-Thon to raise awareness and donations for their organization.

Volunteer teams will compete in building playhouses that will be raffled off to the public. The event is free to the public. They say the public will also have the chance to cast their cash donation vote for their favorite playhouses, buy raffle tickets to win any of the playhouses, participate in carnival games, and watch teams build playhouses. A live DJ and three food trucks will be on site.

Some of the raffle prizes include tickets to the Discovery Museum and National Automobile Museum, gift cards to Rogers Jewelers and the Squeeze In Sparks, weekend get-aways at Harrah's Lake Tahoe and much more.

The Playhouse Build-a-Thon will be at 530 Greenbrae Drive in Sparks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.