Las Vegas Funeral for 1 of 6 Victims of Arizona Plane Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Las Vegas Funeral for 1 of 6 Victims of Arizona Plane Crash

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A memorial service has been held in Las Vegas for one of the six people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in Scottsdale, Arizona.
    
Friends and family of 22-year-old Helena Lagos describe her as having a lively personality and being an entrepreneur who was going to do big things.
    
Her funeral was held Friday night.
    
Lagos was one of three Las Vegas residents who died in Monday night's crash on a golf course shortly after takeoff from Scottsdale Airport.
    
Authorities say the plane was headed to Las Vegas.
    
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine if the Piper PA-24 Comanche was overloaded and not equipped to carry six people.
    
Lagos reportedly was dating the owner of the plane, who also died in the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • More Wind, Snow, and Rain Late Sunday

    More Wind, Snow, and Rain Late Sunday

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:45:14 GMT

    Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning.  Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.

    More >>

    Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning.  Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.

    More >>

  • Nevada Sheriff: Art Radio Show Host Art Bell Dead at 72

    Nevada Sheriff: Art Radio Show Host Art Bell Dead at 72

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:58:27 GMT

    PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.     

    More >>

    PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.     

    More >>

  • Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect

    Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:17:30 GMT

    They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife. 

    More >>

    They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.