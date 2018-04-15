Las Vegas Funeral for 1 of 6 Victims of Arizona Plane Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A memorial service has been held in Las Vegas for one of the six people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Friends and family of 22-year-old Helena Lagos describe her as having a lively personality and being an entrepreneur who was going to do big things.



Her funeral was held Friday night.



Lagos was one of three Las Vegas residents who died in Monday night's crash on a golf course shortly after takeoff from Scottsdale Airport.



Authorities say the plane was headed to Las Vegas.



National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine if the Piper PA-24 Comanche was overloaded and not equipped to carry six people.



Lagos reportedly was dating the owner of the plane, who also died in the crash.

