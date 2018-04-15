Opposition to immigrant sanctuary spreading in California - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Opposition to immigrant sanctuary spreading in California

Posted: Updated:

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - More local governments in California are resisting the state's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and political experts see politics at play as Republicans try to fire up voters.
    
Since the U.S. Justice Department sued California last month over its so-called "sanctuary state" law limiting police collaboration with immigration agents, at least a dozen local governments have voted to either join or support the lawsuit or for resolutions opposing the state's position.
    
Leaders in the Orange County city of Los Alamitos are scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for a local law to exempt the community from the state law. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is meeting to consider joining the Trump administration lawsuit.

  More Wind, Snow, and Rain Late Sunday

    More Wind, Snow, and Rain Late Sunday

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:45:14 GMT

    Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning.  Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.

    More >>

    Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning.  Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.

    More >>

  Nevada Sheriff: Art Radio Show Host Art Bell Dead at 72

    Nevada Sheriff: Art Radio Show Host Art Bell Dead at 72

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:58:27 GMT

    PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.     

    More >>

    PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.     

    More >>

  Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect

    Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:17:30 GMT

    They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife. 

    More >>

    They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife. 

    More >>
