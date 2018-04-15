Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect

They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue armed with a knife.More >>
The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.More >>
Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run.More >>
Reno 1868 FC suffered a stunning 4-0 loss Saturday night falling to Switchbacks FC, tying the worst loss in club history. Reno dug itself into a hole early Saturday after midfielder Luis Felipe chipped a deflection into his own net, putting Reno back 1-0 after the 18th minute.More >>
Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning. Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.More >>
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.More >>
On April 3, Chastity Townsend showed Channel 2 a stretch of trash dumped on an island in the middle of the Truckee River along the bike path east of Rock Park. After a couple weeks of planning and a minor flood, Chastity finally got her group together to clean up Trash Island.More >>
Reno Police have released the identity of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery and shot fired at the Tamarack Junction Casino back in July of 2017.More >>
