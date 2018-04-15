Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Search for Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police is asking the public for help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Saturday.

They say around 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 1600 Victorian Avenue. The suspect threatened the clerk with a knife while demanding money from the cash register. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived. 

He is described as a white or Hispanic male in his mid 40's. 

If you have any information that could help police, please call Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2222 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

