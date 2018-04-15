Bosetti Leads Pack to Series Win Over New Mexico

The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win. The Pack won 15-2 on Friday and has won all six MW series this season and eight dating back to last year.

Nevada leads the MW with a 13-4 record and stand at 19-13 overall. UNM dropped its eighth consecutive game to fall to 12-20-1 on the season and 6-11 in MW play. The series finale is set to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Junior Dalton Gomez did not allow a hit over the first five innings of the game and the Pack offense staked him to a 2-0. In the first inning Weston Hatton singled and scored on Grant Fennell’s RBI triple. In the second inning Kaleb Foster doubled and scored on a Bosetti single to make it 2-0.

In the top of the seventh UNM tied the game with an RBI single from Justin Watari and a sacrifice fly by Brayden Merritt. It was the second game in a row that Nevada led UNM 2-0 but the Lobos rallied to tie the score at 2-2.

The Pack responded as they did on Friday, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh and went to win 5-2. Foster singled and scored on Bosetti’s RBI double as part of three consecutive extra base hits. Keaton Smith tripled home Bosetti and Joshua Zamora’s double scored Smith with the final run of the game.

Gomez received a no decision allowing two runs on three hits in six innings on the mound. Grant Ford (1-0) earned the win tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. Keone Cabinian (6) earned his sixth save of the season pitching a scoreless ninth inning. UNM starter Cody Dye (2-5) suffered the loss surrendering four runs on eight hits in 6.1 innings of action.

Bosetti (3-for-4,R,2RBI) finished with a game-high three hits and drove in a pair. Foster (2-for-4,2R) and Cole Krzmarzick (2-for-2) had two hits each. Watari (2-for-4,RBI) led the Lobos with two hits and drove in a run.

Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 11 a.m. Listen to John Ramey call the action on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio. To watch the online stream go to NevadaWolfPack.tv

Notes:

Nevada leads the MW with a 13-4 record.

The Pack has won all six MW series this season and eight in a row dating back to last season.

Nevada has won its last seven home MW series. The last loss came to SDSU March 10-12, 2017.

Nevada has collected double figure hits in both games of the UNM series, a season-high 19 last night and 11 in today’s game.

The Pack has won the last three games from UNM and four-of-five this season.

Nevada leads the all-time series 21-18.

Krzmarzick and Mike Echavia have reached base in the last 13 games and Grant Fennell the last 11.

Fennell (11), Hatten (9), and Zamora I7) all had hits to extend their hitting streaks.

